Vidarbha fritter away early advantage

Nagpur, Feb 17

Two-time Ranji champion Vidarbha fritter away an early advantage against Uttar Pradesh on the first day of group 'G' Ranji Trophy match at Gurugram Cricket Ground (Haryana) on Thursday.

In their first innings at stumps UP were sitting pretty on 268 for 7 after they were reduced to 57 for 4 at one stage.

UP won the toss and didn't hesitate to bat first on the batting track. However, Vidarbha pacers especially young Aditya Thakre in the company of Indian pacer Umesh Yadav.

UP openers Madhav Kaushik (13), Samarth Singh (32) played out the first ten overs cautiously. Finally, Thakre gave the breakthrough by dismissing Kaushik with 33 runs on board. He gave an edge to skipper Faiz Fazal in the slip. Again the pacer delivered a severe jolt to UP trapping young Priyam Garg in front of stumps. Captain Karan Sharma became the victim of Yadav with 45 runs on board. He gavethe catch to Akshay Wadkar behid the stumps. Soon UP were reduced to 57 when left arm spinner Aditya Sarvate clean bowled opener Samarth singh.

But then UP middle-order batsmen Akshdeep Nath (91, 205 b, 13x4, 1x6) and Rinku Singh (65, 99b, 10x4, 2x6) pushed Vidarbha on backfoot. Playing sensibly they developed the healthy partnership frustrating Vidarbha bowlers who frittered away an early advantage.

The bowlers who looked impressive in the first session were off coloured in the later part of the game. In the process both stitched up a century (112) run partnership for the fifth wicket. While rotating the strike and punishing the poor deliveries both completed their half-centuries. Finally, with 169 runs on board Saravate gave much needed breakthrough by removing Rinku Singh. After the departure of Singh, wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Chand gave good company to Akash Deep Nath. Both made 85 run partnership for sixth wicket. When Akshdeep was heading towards the century he was run out by Akshay Wakhare. Thus the batsman fell nine-run short of well deserved century. Dhruv Chand also completed his half century before the stumps. He was playing in the company of Yash Dayal (1) at stumps

For Vidarbha, Umesh Yadav (2 for 37), Aditya Thakre ( 2 for 42) and Aditya Saravate (2 for 76) shared six wickets between them.