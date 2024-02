Vidarbha girl lost to UP

Batting first, Vidarbha put up 210 runs on the board with Rupali Sahare top-scoring with 58 and Sayali Shinde and Aayushi Thakre contributing 37 and 39 respectively.

Uttar Pradesh got off to a great start as Shobha Devi (88) and Varnika (45) added 86 runs for the first wicket. Shipra Giri (42) and Shobha added another 94 runs for the second wicket to set up UP’s victory.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 210 all out in 48 overs (Rupali Sahare 58, Sayali Shinde 37, Aayushi Thakre 39; Falak Naz 4/34)

Uttar Pradesh 211/5 in 48.4 overs (Shobha Devi 88, Varnika 45, Shipra Giri 42; Aayushi Thakre 2/39, Trupti Lodhe 2/29)

Result: UP won by 5 wkts