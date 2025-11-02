Vidarbha girls go down fighting to

Vidarbha could manage only 92 runs for the loss of nine wickets after being asked to take first strike. But for Arya Pongde (40), there was no significant contribution from the rest.

Vidarbha bowlers, however, made a match of it and the likes of Sakshi Bhupal, Mansi Borikar, Shreya Lanjewar, Shweta Tiwari and Nimisha kept pegging away.

Baroda had to dig deep and managed to squeeze out victory with only three balls to spare and qualify for the knock-out stage along with Rajasthan. Vidarbha finished fourth in the group with 10 points

Brief scores

Vidarbha 92/9 in 20 overs (Arya Pongde 40; Riddhi Singh 3/17)

Baroda 96/4 in 19.3 overs (Mesvi Pokar 34, Atoshi Banerjee 32)

Result: Baroda won by 6 wickets