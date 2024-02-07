Vidarbha girls sign off with victory

Vidarbha finished with 12 points from three victories but failed to progress to the knock-out stage.

Batting first, Vidarbha posted 220/9 in their allotted 50 overs, thanks to a fine 126-run opening stand between Aarohi Bambode (53, 97 balls, 4x2) and Rupali Sahare (60, 94 balls 4x6). A quickfire unbeaten 27 by Sai Bhoyar further boosted their tally.

Hyderabad were never in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Their cause was not helped by three run outs as Aditi Palandurkar (2/25) and skipper Aayushi Thakre (2/29) kept things very tight.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 220/9 in 50 overs (Aarohi Bambode 53, Rupali Sahare 60, Sai Bhoyar 27 n.o.; Yashasri 3/23)

Hyderabad 117 all out in 35.5 overs (Yashasri 32; Aditi Palandurkar 2/25, Aayushi Thakre 2/29)

Result: Vidarbha won by 103 runs