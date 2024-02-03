Vidarbha give apt reply to Raj thanks to Rathod

Chasing Rajasthan's imposing first innings tally of 432, Vidharbha lost opener Atharva Taide early, but Rathod and Dhruv Shorey (31) added 58 runs for the second wicket Karun Nair (22) then joined Rathod and the pair took the score to 140/2 without any further damage. It left Vidarbha 292 runs behind Rajasthan's tally with eight wickets standing.

Earlier, Rajasthan's tail wagged merrily and added crucial runs to boost their first innings total. A. Kookna emerged as their top-scorer with 83 runs, while Harsh Dubey picked three wickets for 110 for Vidarbha.

BRIEF SCORES: At Close of play Day 2

Rajasthan 1st Innings 432 all out in 130.2 overs (Deepak Hooda 77, Manav Suthar 46, A Kookna 83; Harsh Dubey 3/110, Aditya Sarvate 2/83, Darshan Nalkande 2/90)

Vidarbha 1st Innings 140/2 in 41 overs (Dhruv Shorey 31, Yash Rathod 68 batting Karun Nair 22 batting)

Match Situation: Vidharbha trail by 292 runs on first innings