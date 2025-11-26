Vidarbha go down to Chhattisgarh in opener

Vidarbha, however, suffered a top-order collapse which completely derailed their chase. Vidarbha lost their first seven wickets for just 55 runs in the 11th over. Dubey (26) and Nalkande (21) added 42 runs in as many balls to spark a brief revival. Once both succumbed to the scoreboard pressure, the tailenders were left with too much to do and the innings folded for 106 in 19.1 overs.

BRIEF SCORES

Chhattisgarh 133/9 in 20 overs (Ayush Pandey 31, Shashank Singh 34; Yash Thakur 3/25, Harsh Dubey 2/13, Darshan Nalkande 2/26)

Vidarbha 106 all out in 19.1 overs (Harsh Dubey 26, Darshan Nalkande 21; Ravi Kiran 2/10, Sourabh Majumdar 3/23, Dev Aditya Singh 2/16, Shubham Agrawal 2/13)

Result: Chhattisgarh won by 27 runs

Player of the Match: Ravi Kiran