Vidarbha men qualify for knockouts; Derail Railways by six wickets, Wankhade shines with bat

From group 'A' along with Vidarbha (20), Mumbai (24) too have qualified for the knockouts. Uttarakhand finished third with 16 points.

Vidarbha first restricted Railways to 150 for five and then achieved the target in 18.2 overs losing four wickets.The credit for Vidarbha's victory went to Apoorv Wankhade for his swashbuckling half-century. His unbeaten 71-run knock in 42 balls was studded with five boundaries and five sixes. Shubham Dubey ably supported him in the middle scoring 27-ball 38 hitting four boundaries and one six after rcaptain Akshay Wadkar (4) and Aman Makhode (4) returned to the pavilion quickly. Both Wankhade and Dubey made a match winning 88 run partnership for fourth wicket. Opener Atharva Taide too batted well and scored 31 in 28 balls hitting three boundaries.

Earlier the disciplined bowling by Vidarbha bowlers didn't allow the railmen to cross 150 run mark. Their batting was mainly revolved around opener Shivam Chaudhary (84, 58b, 8x4,2x6) who remained not out till the end. Vivek Singh (26, 1x4, 2x6) and S Ahuja (12 not out) were other scorers. For Vidarbha, Yash Thakur and left rm spinner Aditya Sarwate claimed two wickets each while Darshan Nalkande got one .

Brief scores

Railways: 150 for 5 in 20 overs (Shivam Chaudhary 84, Vivek Singh 26, Yash Thakur 2 for 32, Aditya Sarwate 2 for 8)

Vidarbha: 153 for 4 in 18.2 overs (Apoorv Wankhade 71, Shubham Dubey 38, Atharva Taide 31, Yuvraj 2 for 27, Susheel and Karn Sharma one wicket each)

Result: Vidarbha won by six wickets