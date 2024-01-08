Vidarbha off to a flying start

The result was all the more creditable as Vidarbha had conceded a 22-run first innings lead to the Services. But Vidarbha bowlers, led by pacer Aditya Thakare (4/44), demolished the visiting team in their second innings to set up a 178-run victory target.This is for the 14th time that Vidarbha has notched up the victory after conceding first innings lead to the opponents.

Reuming on overnight score of 45 for no loss, opener Sanjay Ramaswamy held the fort till the end and ensured the victory. He knocked off 84 in 180 balls hitting nine boundaries. Ramaswamy and left-handed opening batter Faiz Fazal (26, 47b, 2x4) made 60 run partnership for the first wicket. Dhruv Shorey contributed just nine before he was clean bowled by Poonia with 74 runs on board. Another professional, Karun Nair (36, 72, 5x4) gave good company to Ramaswamy and both stitched up 75 run partnership for the third wicket. Shubham Dubey remained not out on 18 in 21 balls with the help of two sixes.

Pacer Aditya Thakare, who finished with match figures of 7/83, was declared the player of the match. Vidarbha will play Manipur next from Jan 12-15, 2024 in Ahmedabad.

BRIEF SCORES

Services 1st Innings 241 all out in 87.5 overs (Rajat Paliwal 84, LS Kumar 73; Aditya Thakare 3/39, Umesh Yadav 3/73, Darshan Nalkande 2/40)

Vidarbha 1st Innings 219 all out in 83.1 overs (Akshay Wadkar 59, Shubham Dubey 32, Umesh Yadav 32; Varun Choudhary 6/47)

Services 2nd Innings 155 all out in 54.3 overs (SG Rohilla 52; Aditya Thakare 4/44, Umesh Yadav 2/47, Aditya Sarvate 2/16, Darshan Nalkande 2/29)

Vidarbha 2nd Innings 178/3 in 56.3 overs (Sanjay Ramaswamy 84 not out, Karun Nair 26)

Result: Vidarbha won by 7 wickets