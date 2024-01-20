Vidarbha on backfoot

In response to Saurashtra's first innings total of 206, Viudarbha were bundled out for a paltry 78 in 33.5 overs. In their second innings, Saurashtra frustrated Vidarbha bowlers throughout the day and scored 205 for 3 at stumps.With three days still to go, they were leading by 333 runs. It will be an uphill task for the Vicarbha to make comeback in the match.

In the morning, Vidarbha added 51 runs in overnight score and were all out for 78. Barring Jitesh Sharma (28) other batters failed to even cross the double-digit.

For Saurashtra, Chirag Jani (4 for 14) was the most successful bowler. Jaydev Unadkat and Prerak Mankad got two each.

On the same track on which Vidarbha batters struggled, their Saurashtra counterparts scored freely. On the very first ball, Umesh AYdav clean bowled Harvik Desai on duck but then it was all Saurashtra show. Kevin Jivrajni and (57, 92, 7x4) and Vishvarajsinh Jadeja (79, 201, 8x4, 2x6) punished Vidarbha bowlers and made 102 run partnership for second wicket. After departure of Jivrajani, Cheteshwar Pujara gave good company to Jadeja. They stitched up 87 run partnership for thrid wicket. At stumps Pujar was going solid on 49 in the company of Sheldon Jackson (9).