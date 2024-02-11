Vidarbha on top against Uttarakhand

Praful Hinge led the way with three wickets for 38 runs. He was well supported by Pravin Rokdea (3/39) and Jagjot Sasan (2/24).

Vidarbha openers Md. Faiz (32) and Satyam Bhoyar (34) gave them a solid start, adding 67 runs without being separated.

Vidarbha will start Day 2 in a commanding position and look to pile up a huge score in a bid to force an outright victory.

BRIEF SCORES:

Uttarakhand 1st innings 191 all out in 67.4 overs (Kamal 55, Harsh Rana 45; Praful Hinge 3/38, Pravin Rokdea 3/39, Jagjot Sasan 2/24)

Vidarbha 1st innings 67/0 in 19 overs (Md Faiz 32 batting, Satyam Bhoyar 34 batting)

Match situation: Vidarbha trail by 124 runs in 1st innings with all wickets intact.