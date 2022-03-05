Vidarbha on verge of outright victory

Nagpur, March 5

Vidarbha who were on the backfoot the previous day are now on verge of outright victory thanks to its pacers who brought the campaign back on track against Assam on the third-day group 'G' Ranji Trophy match at Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli on Saturday.

With five wickets in hand, Vidrbha reqired just 31 runs for the victory on last day. However, at the same time Vidarbhha will be closely watching the proceedings of the match between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Vidarbha will make to knockout, only if that match ends in a draw.

If Vidarbha bounced back, the credit should go to pacers particularly Lalit Yadav and Rajneesh Gurbani. Resuming at 266 for nine Vidarbha were all out for 271 in the first innings and thus conceded first-innings lead to Assam. In their second essay, Assam totally failed to face the pace and swing of Vidarbha pacers Lalit Yadav (5 for 22) and Gurbani (4 for 33) who shared nine wickets between them and Aditya Thakre got one. Their innings collapsed like pack of cards and were bundled out for 110 and put the victory target of 156 before Vidarbha. Once Gurbani opened the floodgates by trapping opener Shubham Mandal in front of stumps in the second over, Vidarbha speedsters never looked back and ripped thru the Assam batting line up. At one stage Assam were tottering on 38 for 5 but then centurion of the first innings, Sarupam Purkayastha (46, 87, 6x4, 1x6) and captain Kunal Saikia (22, 45b, 3x4) showed some resistance and helped Assam to cross 100-run mark.

Vidarbha in second innings while chasing the target of 156 made 125 for five after early hiccups. Leading from the front Faiz Fazal scored 41 in 48 balls hitting six boundaries. Another opener Sanjay Ramaswamy contributed just 6. Atharva Taide (25, 78b 3x40 and Ganesh Satish (29, 50b, 3x4) stayed there for long time and added 52 run for third-wicket partnership. When the third-day play was stopped, Apoorv Wankhede was playing on 6 in the company of Aditya Sarvate (5).

Scores in brief

Assam 316 and 110 (Sarupam Purkayastha 46, Kunal Saikia 22; Lalit Yadav 5/22, Rajneesh Gurbani 4/33) versus Vidarbha 271 and 125/5 (Faiz Fazal 41, Ganesh Satish 29; Hridip Deka 4/26) Vidarbha need 31 runs to win