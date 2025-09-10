Vidarbha pickleball open tourney from tomorrow

Season 1 attracted over 100 players and created new enthusiasm for Pickleball in Vidarbha. Season 2 is set to feature more participants, stronger competition, and greater recognition for the sport.

The event is organised by the Vidarbha Pickleball Association under the guidance of president Shreyansh Mohta in collaboration with Krishang Sports (Founder & Director Mehul Raval) and supported by the All India Pickleball Association (President Arvind Prabhoo).

The opening ceremony on September 12 will be graced by union Minister Nitin Gadkari as the chief guest. Shreyansh Mohta said, “Season 1 showed us Vidarbha’s passion for Pickleball. Season 2 will be bigger, better, and more professional.” Mehul Raval added, “Our goal is to give players a platform that inspires them to pursue the sport.” Arvind Prabhoo emphasized, “Pickleball is growing rapidly across India, and tournaments like this will be key to its future.”