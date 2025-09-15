- Vidarbha Premier's annual general meeting held

Nagpur: The 95th Annual General Meeting of the Vidarbha Premier Co-operative Housing Society was held on Sunday at Santaji Cultural Auditorium, Somwari Quarter. The meeting was presided over by the chairman of the Society, Ravindra Durgakar. During this meeting tribute was paid to the society and its deceased members. The members present expressed their satisfaction towards the functioning of the society and gave some valuable suggestions by giving their views on various subjects. President Durugkar gave satisfactory answers to these. The meeting was conducted by the secretary of the society, Adv. Vivek Sontake and the vote of thanks was given by Kisan Gawande. The office bearers and directors of the society, Ravindra Durgakar, Kailash Chute, Adv. Vivek Sontake, Kisan Gawande, Adv. Ashokrao Bansod, Sandeep Selgaonkar, Rajesh Ghodpage, Vivek Nagulwar, Prabhakar Tabhane, Santosh Ambulkar, Prashant Mohite, Pramod Pendke, Avinash Khalatkar, Ramesh Girde, Ram Munje, Shrikant Deshpande, Atul Dev, Dr. Subhash Raut, Rajendra Dhakate, Geeta Devi Chadi, Ushatai Shaiwale, general manager Sanjay Kulkarni and employees were present.