Vidarbha record outright win, beat AP by 74 runs

Andhra, needing 318 runs for victory, resumed their chase on 79/1 and their two overnight not out batsmen --- Abhishek Reddy (78) and Shaikh Rasheed (74) --- took the score to 177 to put the visitors in the driver’s seat.

However, off-spinner Akshay Wakhare struck to send Reddy back, while Harsh Dubey accounted for Rasheed and Srikar Bharat in quick succession to put Vidarbha back on top. And when Wakhare sent Ashwin Hebbar packing, Andhra slipped to 198/5.

A 37-run run stand for the sixth wicket between skipper Ricky Bhui (26) and Tripurana Sasikanth (25) briefly held up Vidarbha’s victory charge, but the second new ball changed the complexion of the game once again.

Aditya Thakare bowled a magnificent spell, picking up four wickets, to seal a splendid victory for Vidarbha. The victory tasted sweeter because it came after the home team had conceded a vital first-innings lead of 49 runs.

Atharva Taide, who set up Vidarbha’s victory with a fine 118 in the second innings, was declared the Player of the Match.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 1st innings 118 all out in 38.5 overs

Andhra 1st innings 167 all out in 64.1 overs

Vidarbha 2nd innings 366 all out in 102.1 overs

Andhra 2nd innings 243 all out in 86.4 overs (Abhishek Reddy 78, Hanuma Vihari 22, S Rasheed 74, Ricky Bhui 26, Sasikanth 25; Aditya Thakare 4/47, Akshay Wakhare 2/71, Harsh Dubey 4/69)