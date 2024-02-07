Vidarbha register big innings win over Bihar

Resuming on 79/6, Bihar lost their remaining four wickets in a hurry and Vidarbha won by an innings and 216 runs. More importantly, Vidarbha picked up seven points which took their tally to 21 after five matches. They are atop the table with two more matches remaining.

Vidarbha will take on Uttarakhand next in Dehradun from Feb 11-14.

Skipper Mahale, who scored a fine 122, finished with figures of 6/25, while Gaurav Farde (2/6) and Praful Hinge (2/31) were also amongst wickets.

BRIEF SCORES

Bihar 1st innings 299 all out in 114.5 overs (Akash Raj 150 not out, Suraj Kashyap 52; Praful Hinge 4/61, Pravin Rokdea 3/62, Tejas Soni 2/64)

Vidarbha 1st innings 614 in 126.1 overs (Mandar Mahale 122, Danish Malewar 139, Jagjot Sasan 164, Neel Athaley 63, Gaurav Farde 39; Aditya Raj 5/160)

Bihar 2nd innings 99 all out in 37.2 overs (Mandar Mahale 6/25, Gaurav Farde 2/6, Praful Hinge 2/31)

Result: Vidarbha won by an innings and 216 runs