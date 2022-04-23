Vidarbha storm into final

Nagpur, April 21

Defending champion Vidarbha recorded five-wicket victory over Madhya Pradesh to enter the final in CK Nayudu Under-25 Cricket Tournament at Alembic 2 Cricket Ground in Vadodara on Thursday.

On the last day with six wickets in hand Vidarbha required 91 runs for victory that they achieved before the lunch losing one wicket. Overnight batsman Harsh Dubey ( 64, 91, 10x4,) added seven more runs before he was trapped leg-before by Rishabh Chouhan. Then Mohit Kale who was playing on 32 completed his half century. Kale (77 not out, 128b, 74, 1x6) and skipper Siddhesh Wath (40, 38b, 6x4) completed the formalities by making 81 run unbroken partnership for the fifth wicket.

For MP, Rishabh Chouhan claimed four wickets for 91 runs while Ritwik Diwan got one for 57. Vidarbha will play final against Mumbai from April 24 at Ahmedabad.

Brief scores

MP (first innings): 281

Vidarbha (first innings): 116

MP (Second innings): 148

Vidarbha (2nd innings): 316 for 5 in 82.4 overs ( Mohit Kale 77 not out, Aman Mokhade 69, Yash Rathod 42, Harsh Dubey 64, Rishabh Chouhan 3 for 91).