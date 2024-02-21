Vidarbha thrash Bengal to enter QF, Dubey claims 7
Vidarbha collected six points from this match and topped the Group B table with 34 points, one point ahead of Mumbai (33). In the quarter-final, Vidarbha will take on Tamil Nadu from Feb 25-28 in Nagpur.
Tamil Nadu were placed second in Group D with 25 points, while the Railways team, with 31 points, finished on top.
Bengal resumed their second innings on 50/3 but were bundled out quickly by the home team with Harsh Dubey taking seven wickets for 26 runs.
BRIEF SCORES
Vidarbha 1st innings: 220 all out in 70.2 overs (Mandar Mahale 119, Harsh Dubey 27; Sagen Murmu 3/36, Rohit Kumar 3/38)
Bengal 1st innings: 205 all out in 88.4 overs (Vaibhav Yadav 42, Arin Roy 42; Harsh Dubey 3/52, Jagjot Sasan 3/41, Pravin Rokdea 3/35)
Vidarbha 2nd innings 328/7 decl. in 90.2 overs (Satyam Bhoyar 83, Danish Malewar 77, Mandar Mahale 70, Pravin Rokdea 38; Vishal Roy 4/78)
Bengal 2nd innings 113 all out in 50.1 overs (Rahul Prasad 38; Harsh Dubey 7/26)
Result: Vidarbha won by 230 runs