Vidarbha thrash Manipur inside two days, earn bonus points

After contributing a hard-hitting 69 off 82 deliveries with eight boundaries and a six, Aditya Sarvate also starred with the ball. The 34-year-old left-arm spinner ran through Manipur’s second innings, picking up five wickets for only 10 runs.

He was named the Player of the Match for his fine all-round show.

Earlier Vidarbha resumed their first innings, but lost both their overnight not out batsmen --- Akshay Wadkar for 12 and Shubham Dubey for 22 --- to be 144/6. Sensing that he was fast running out of partners, Sarvate used the long handle to put valuable runs on the board.

His ninth wicket stand with Rajneesh Gurbani (7) yielded 23 runs, while his last-wicket association with Aditya Thakare (3 n.o.) brought another 31 runs and helped Vidarbha stretch their first innings lead to 155.

Sarvate, who had picked four wickets in the first innings for only six runs,ended with match figures of 9/16. Vidarbha now have 13 points from two matches. They play Saurashtra next at home (Nagpur) from January 19-22, 2024

BRIEF SCORES

Manipur 1stInnings 75 all out (Aditya Thakare 5/32, Aditya Sarvate 4/6)

Vidarbha 1st Innings 230 all out in 80.3 overs (Faiz Fazal 29,Sanjay Ramaswamy 28, Aditya Sarvate 69; Kishan Singha 4/68)

Manipur 2nd Innings 65 all out in 32 overs (Aditya Sarvate 5/10)

Result:Vidarbha won by an innings and 90 runs