Vidarbha Tiger champions

The final match of this competition was held between Vidarbha Fighter and Vidarbha Royal. But due to the rain, the ground being wet, the match umpire appointed by Vidarbha Cricket Association declared Vidarbha Tiger as the winner of this competition and Vidarbha Royal as the runner-up on the basis of the points table of the teams in

Jairam Khobragade (Director, Institute of Science), Tarun Srivastava (Senior Director,

IT, Government of India), Nitin Akulkar (Business Head, Dairy Department, Haldiram), Rashmi

Majhgaonkar (Katyayani Foundation) Sachin Kardikar (Haldiram Group), Ashok Katekar (AK Real Estate), and VDCA, office bearers Sanjay Bhoskar (president), Raju Dudhankar (vice president), Dhananjay Upasani , Rahul Lekurwale (secretary) graced the prize distribution function.

The programme was hosted by Gurudas Raut and Raju Dudhankar proposed a vote of thanks.

the winners walked away with Rs 1 lakh and trophy whereas the runners-up team was given Rs 50,000. Similarly Rs 10,000 each was given to third Team Vidarbha Fighter and fourth team Vidarbha Worrier.

Individual prizes

Man of the series: Dipesh Bharti, best batsman: Karan Mundhare , best bowler: Syed Azim, best fielder - Aniket Dongre, young player: Ujwal Pohare