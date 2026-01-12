Vidarbha to take on Delhi Hazare Trophy QF, all eyes will be on Mokhade

Vidarrbha finished strongly in the group stage, posting big totals and bowling teams out emphatically to seal their quarter-final berth. Their batting has revolved around consistent performers, making them competitive in high-pressure situations. Delhi were dominant in the league matches, finishing as group toppers thanks to convincing wins and a balanced bowling attack that often provided early breakthroughs. Their batting depth and ability to chase under pressure will be crucial in a knockout scenario. For Vidarbha batter Aman Mokhade who is in scintillating form will be the key player. He is second highest run scorers so far in the tournament. In seven matches he slammed 637 runs hitting four centuries and one half century. Dhruv Shorey has also contributed well. He has scored 419 runs in seven matches with one century and one half century.

Among the bowlers, pacer Yash Thakur is the leading wicket taker for Vidarbha (13 wickets in six matches). He can strike early and break partnerships. Nachiket Bhute who has captured ten wickets is all-round value with contributions in both departments. Vidarbha relies heavily on Mokhade and Shorey to set up or chase totals. They’ll need contributions down the order to stay competitive. Delhi’s batting is more distributed, giving them flexibility in the middle overs and in a chase situation.

elhi will look to strike early with seam and then apply pressure with disciplined lines to prevent Vidarbha’s big hitters from settling. Vidarbha’s bowlers, led by Thakur, will need to counter Delhi’s aggressive top order and break partnerships quickly. If Vidarbha’s top order clicks (especially Mokhade), they can post or chase a big total. If Delhi’s bowlers fire early and contain runs in the middle overs, they could restrict Vidarbha under pressure.