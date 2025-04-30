Vidarbha U-14 boys in final

Chasing Vidarbha’s 327, MP boys battled long and hard but Vidarbha bowlers kept chipping away and bowled them out for 287 in 96.1 overs. The two-day match ended in a tame draw with Vidarbha taking home 3 points for taking first innings lead, while MP got 1 point.

Both Vidarbha and MP finished with 10 points each at the conclusion of the league phase but Vidarbha qualified for the final on better head-to-head count.

Defending champions Vidarbha will face table topper UP (20 points) in a 3-day final from May 3-5.

Earlier, Prince Kumar single-handedly defied Vidarbha’s attack with a splendid inning. He came into bat at 46/3 and remained unbeaten, facing 221 deliveries, hitting 26 boundaries and two sixes. He lacked support at the other end.

Vidarbha bowlers — Sparsh Dhanvajir (3/31), Raunak Hedau (2/30), Manav Wakode (2/51) and Hiren Trivedi 2/45) — shared the wickets. Prince was declared the Player of the match.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha U14 boys 1st innings: 327 all out in 74.3 overs (Arjun Mahajan 84, Malhar Dhurad 57, Manav Wakode 40, Samarth Nathani 38, Atharva Patel 45 not out; Prince Kumar 4/69)

MP U14 boys 1st innings: 287 all out in 96.3 overs (Veer Panday 36, Prince Kumar 154 not out; Sparsh Dhanvajir 3/31, Raunak Hedau 2/30, Manav Wakode 2/51, Hiren Trivedi 2/45)

Result: Match Drawn; Vidarbha won on 1st innings lead