Vidarbha U- 23 girls go down fighting

Batting first, Uttarakhand put up 222 runs on the board. Nandini Kashyap (55) and Anjali Goswami (48 n.o.) were the main contributors.

In reply, Vidarbha mustered only 171 in spite of a fine 59-run stand for the second wicket between Aarohi Bambode (39) and Sayali Shinde (58).

BRIEF SCORES

Uttarakhand 222 all out in 49.1 overs (Nandini Kashyap 55, Anjali Goswami 48 n.o.; Trupti Lodhe 3/36, Aditi Palandurkar 2/25, Mansi Borikar 2/41, Ayushi Thakre 2/43)

Vidarbha 171 all out in 50 overs (Aarohi Bambode 39, Sayali Shinde 58, Riddhi 24; Safina 4/32, Gaytri 3/14)

Result: Uttarakhand won by 51 runs