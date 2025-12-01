Vidarbha U-23 girls qualify for pre-QF
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 1, 2025 22:05 IST2025-12-01T22:05:14+5:302025-12-01T22:05:14+5:30
As per the fixtures released by the BCCI, Vidarbha will face Haryana in PQF 2 on December 5. The ...
As per the fixtures released by the BCCI, Vidarbha will face Haryana in PQF 2 on December 5. The knock-out matches have been moved from Delhi to Ahmedabad.
Brief scores
Bihar 81/9 in 20 overs (Harshita 30; Arya Pongde 2/14, Aayushi Thakre 2/8)
Vidarbha 83/5 in 17.3 overs (Riddhima Maradwar 21, Mansi Pande 15, Prerna Randive 15*)
Result: Vidarbha won by 5 wicketsOpen in app