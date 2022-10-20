Vidarbha women commit hara-kiri, lose to Mumbai by 51 runs

While chasing 170, at one stage Vidarbha were sitting pretty on 91 for three. But then the batters committed harakiri and lost the remaining seven wickets for just 28 runs and were all out for 119 in 18.2 overs. Barring opener Shivnai Dharne (37, 41b, 2x4, 1x6), captain Disha Kasat (20, 18b, 4x4) and Bharti Fulmali (17, 7b, 4x4) other batters failed to face Mumbai attack particularly J Pawar who claimed five-wicket haul conceding 20 runs. She was well supported by Sayali Satghare (2 for 11) and Fatima Jaffer (2 for 21).

Earlier for Mumbai, opener Simran Sheikh played a brilliant knock of 89 in 59 balls with the help of nine boundaries and four sixes. H Kazi (36) and Achal Valanju (210 were other scorers.

For Vidarbha, Kanchan Nagwani claimed two wickets for 31 runs while Vaishnavi Khandkar and Nupur Kohale got one each.

In group C the scenario for knockout is not yet clear. Vidarbha are on top with 16 points in five matches with four victories and one loss Mumbai followed them with 12 points. Vidarbha will play its last match against Chandigarh.

Brief scores

Mumbai: 170 for 6 in 20 overs (Simran Shaikh 89, H Kazi 36, AAchal Valanju 21, Kanchan Nagwani 2 for 31)

Vidarbha: 119 all out in 18.2 overs ( S Dharne 37, Dishha Kasat 20, Bharti Fulmalim 17, J Pawar 5 for 20, Sayali Satghare 2 for 11, Fatima Jaffer 2 or 21).

Result: Mumbai won by 51 runs.