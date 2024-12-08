Vidarbha women go down fighting

Skipper Disha Kasat kept Vidarbha in the hunt with a brilliant 73. She got good support from Shivani Dharne (40), but with the asking rate climbing all the time Vidarbha's lower order floundered and they ended up short by 15 runs.

BRIEF SCORES

Punjab: 249 in 49.5 overs (Kanika Ahuja 120, Neetu Singh 44; Komal Zanzad 5/28)

Vidarbha: 234 in 48.1 overs (Disha Kasat 73, Shivani Dharne 40, Gargi Wankar 27 not out; Pragati Singh 4/37)

Result: Punjab won by 15 runs