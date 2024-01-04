Vidarbha women lose opener against K'taka

Vidarbha won the toss and elected to field first. Karnataka scored 250 losing seven wickets in 50 overs. At one stage they were struggling on 118 for six but then G Vidya played an unbeaten century knock (137, 127b, 15x4, 6x5), and valuable contribution also came from tail-ender Pushpa K (35, 26 b, 2x4). Their efforts helped Karnataka to put on the challenging total. Earlier openers Roshni Kiran (38) and D Vrinda (23) gave a good start to Karnataka. For Vidarbha, Gargi Wankar, Kanchan Nagwani, Nupun Kohale and Vaishnavi Khandkar were chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, Vidarbha lost their wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 161 in 41.4 overs. The efforts of wicketkeeper-batter Latika Inamdar (61, 80b, 8x4) and captain Disha Kasat (45, 74b, 3x4, 1x6) went om vain. For Karnataka, Sahana Pawar (3 for 30) and Pushpa K (3 for 25) shared six wickets between them.

Brief scores

Karnataka: 250 for 7 in 50 overs (G Divya 137*, Roshni Kiran 38, Pushpa K 35, Gargi Wankar, Kanchan Nagwani, Nupur Kohale and Vaishnavi Khandkar one each)

Vidarbha: 161 all out in 41.4 overs (Latika Inamdar 61, Disha Kasat 45, Pushpa K 3 for 25, Sahana Pawar 3 for 30).