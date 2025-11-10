Vidarbha Youth boys, VKM girls champs

In the boys’ final, Vidarbha Youth defeated Vidarbha Krida Mandal, Katol by five points. From the winning team, Prem Gawande defended for two minutes and dismissed three opponents, while Kunal Revatkar played a running game for two and a half minutes and caught two players in attack. From the losing team, Harshal More played for 4 minutes and 10 seconds and dismissed two opponents, while Piyush Bhalavi caught three players.

In the girls’ final, Vidarbha Krida Mandal defeated Chhatrapati Yuvak Krida Mandal, Nagpur by one innings and nine points. From the winning side, Kasak Nehare defended for 3 minutes and 40 seconds, and Daruga Dharwade defended for 3 minutes while also dismissing two opponents. For Chhatrapati’s team, Navya Dugg defended for 3 minutes and Sarika Poretti dismissed two players. Among the boys, Sahyog Krida Mandal, Hingna secured third place, while in the girls’ group, Shriram Krida Mandal, Musewadi, stood third.

The prize distribution ceremony was held in the presence of Ravindra Fadnavis (Advisor, Nagpur District Kho-Kho Association), BJP's Sanjay Thakre, Nagpur Municipal Corporation sports officer Piyush Ambulkar, Vidarbha Kho-Kho Association president Sudhir Nimbalkar, Nagpur District Kho-Kho Association president Anup Kharade, secretary Chandrakant Asole, treasurer Prashant Jagtap, and joint secretary Padmakar Charmode.

Based on performances in this tournament, the Nagpur district team will be selected for the upcoming State (Vidarbha) Championship.