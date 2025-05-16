Vidarbha's Nair, Dubey in India 'A' squad

The India A tour precedes the five-match Test series in England. The A side will also play an intra-squad match with the senior team in Beckenham from June 13 to 16. The first Test begins in Leeds on June 20.

Karun Nair, a heavy scorer on the domestic circuit, is back into the national set up after eight years. He ast played a Test for India in 2017, earned a recall following a prolific 2024-25 domestic season. The 31-year-old batter, representing Vidarbha, scored 779 runs in eight innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, including five centuries - four of them in consecutive matches - and was dismissed only twice. In the Ranji Trophy, he added 863 runs in nine matches, including a fifty and a century in the final against Kerala, as Vidarbha clinched the title.

Vidarbha left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, who took a record 69 wickets in Ranji Trophy this season, is also part of the touring party. The squad includes players from the IPL teams which are either out of the playoffs race or are unlikely to make the knockouts.