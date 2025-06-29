Vidhi, Purab bag double crown

In the Under-17 girls final, second seed Vidhi shocked top seed Purvi Kaur Renu 8-11, 7-11, 11-6, 13-11, 13-11, even after losing first two games. Then in the women's final, Vidhi overcame Vda Kejgir 11-8, 11-5, 11-13 , 13-11, 11-7. However, her dream to win another title was shattered as in the Under-15 final, Purvi Kaur Renu beat her 11-4, 11-13, 11-7, 11-5. Purab walked away with two crowns. First in the Under-17 boys final, third seed Renu surprised top seed Manas Sharma 11-13, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6. Then he added another feather to his cap winning Under-19 boys final. He defeated Arnav Manwani 11-5, 11-5, 11-1, 11-4 to win the crown.

In another matches Karan Kashyap lifted Under-15 boys title defeating Manas Sharma 11-5, 7-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-3. In the men's final, Rajat Toraskar overcame Jayesh Kulkarni 11-7, 11-6, 11-9, 11-8.

President of Nagpur District Table Tennis Association (NDTTA) president Deepak Dhote and MSTTA secretary Adv. Ashutosh Potnis distributed the prizes. Chief referee Deepak Kanetkar conducted the programme.

