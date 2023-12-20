Vidya Bharti athletes qualify for School Nationals

They performed well in the Ushatai Arvind Temmurnikar Memorial Cup Vidya Bharati Western Regional Athletics Competition held in the city recently.

Through that competition, the western region team was declared as per the criteria given by the Vidya Bharati All India Shiksha Sanstha. The Vidya Bharti All India Athletics Championships were held in Bettia, Bihar in which a total of 11 regions participate from all over India as per the Vidya Bharathi norms . Through this competition, five athletes from Vidarbha have been selected for the 67th School National Athletics Competition to be held at Visapur, Ballarshah, Chandrapur from Decmeber 26 to 31.

In the under 19 years group Sanskruti Dhomne finished second in the 3000m run and 4km cross country. Riya Gode also secured the third position. In the under-17 age group, Kumari Sanyogita Misar finished second in the 100m hurdle race. Arya Kore achieved first place in 400m and 800m while Tanmai Pimpalkar secured first place in 1500m and 3000m.

Based on this performance, all of them have been selected for the national competition. Director of Global Indian International School Arvind Temmurnikar, Neeta Temmurnikar, organising secretary of Vidarbha and Devagiri region Shailesh Joshi, regional secretary Dr. Mangesh Pathak, joint secretary Roshan Agarkar, Nagpur city president Shailendra Manawat, secretary Sandeep Panchbhai, senior executive member Nanasaheb Kharpate , Vidarbha Sports incharge Jitendra Ghordadekar, Vishal Lokhande, Ankeshji Shahu, Sayli Waghmare, Avanti Hatwar have wished best luck to the players.