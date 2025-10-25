Vidya Bharti players win five gold medals

In the under-14 girls' category, Divya Mate of Pandit Bachchraj Vyas Vidyalaya won gold medal. Aaradhya Hemant Bhoyar of Bharat Vidyalaya Hinganghat won the gold medal in the 27 kg weight category while her colleague Rashi Vinod Satpute won the gold medal in the 36 kg weight category. In the under-14 boys' category, Vedant Durbude clinched the gold medal in the 35 kg weight category.

In the game of Kurash, the players from the western region were not left behind either. Arya Shirsikar of Bharat Vidyalaya Hinganghat won the title in the under-14 girls' category Her teammate Diksha Ragatsinghe had to settle for a silver medal in the 44 kg weight category.

Sandhya Maskare in the 36 kg weight category won bronze medal whereas Bhavesh Kawanpure in 35 kg weight category

received a silver medal.

Chanchal Kature had to settle for a bronze medal on the first day of wrestling. boys' wrestling competition will be held tomorrow.

Seshandri alias Annaji Dange, Shailesh Joshi, Dr. Padmakar Charmode,Vishal Lokhande, all the sports teachers of the schools of the medal winning students, and the parents congratulated all the selected players.

All the above gold medallists have been selected by Vidya Bharati for the school national competition. The school national competition will be held next month.