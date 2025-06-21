Vithoba celebrates International Yoga Day

On the occasion Vithoba Healthcare's all employees and workers came together and performed various yogas. Under the guidance of yoga instructor Nitin Choudhary, everyone was taught various simple, easy and effective methods of yoga on the occasion.

Yoga should be an integral part of our life . Only then we can live a healthy and strong life . Manish Shende, director of Vithoba Healthcare appealed on the occasion that everyone should do yoga for at least 30 minutes every day .