Vithoba's 'Jai Jai Vithoba Rakhumai' prog today

ithoba Group has been organising this programme free of cost for music lovers for the past many years. Many famous artists and singers have participated in it. This time it is the 11th year of this successful event. In this, internationally renowned Indian Idol fame famous singer Chaitanya Devdhe (Mauli) and Saregamap Little Champ fame Dnyaneshwari Gadge will be the main attraction. Giving this information in the press conference, Vithoba Healthcare directors Manish Shende, Kartik Shende, Sudarshan Shende appealed to all music lovers to take advantage of this free programme. Chaitanya Devdhe (Mauli) said that he has an unbreakable bond with the Vithoba group. This time too, he is expecting to get full support of the highly enlightened audience of Vidarbha including Nagpur in the programme.

,Vithoba Group's grand tree planting program called 'Vrikshayana' on Ashadhi Ekadashi will be held on 6th July at 9 am near Chikna village in Nagpur. Vithoba Group always runs various social initiatives like nature conservation, blood donation, food donation, health checkup camps.