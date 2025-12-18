Vivekanand Society contributes service fund

The entire Board of Directors of Vivekananda Society voluntarily contributed this amount for public welfare activities without accepting any honorarium or meeting allowance throughout the year. Under this initiative, a service fund of ₹1 lakh each was donated to Dr. Hedgewar Smarak Samiti, Vidya Bharati (Vidarbha), Sanskrit Bharati (Vidarbha), and Mission Vishwa Mamatva Foundation. On this occasion, the guests specially appreciated the social commitment demonstrated by Vivekananda Society and appealed to other institutions working in the cooperative sector to follow this example.The programme was conducted by Sarika Thakre, while vice president Mahesh Andhare delivered the vote of thanks. Vilas Pujari presented the Pasaydan.