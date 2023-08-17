VMV celebrates I-day with zeal

President of Nagpur Gujarati Mandal Yogesh Patel hoisted the tri-colour. General secretary Adv. Sanjay Thaker was the chief guest ...

President of Nagpur Gujarati Mandal Yogesh Patel hoisted the tri-colour. General secretary Adv. Sanjay Thaker was the chief guest on the occasion. Member Khetabhai Patel, principal Dr Abhay Mudgal, vice-principal of junior college Dr Manoj Nagarnaik shared the dais.

Yogesh Thaker inaugurated the new laboratory of MCA department of the college. The chief guest also released the website of the college. Dr Mudgal made introductory remarks. Prof. Shweta Patki conducted the proceedings while dr Rakhi Jadhav proposed a vote of thanks.

