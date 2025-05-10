VNIT FIDE rating rapid chess tourney from May 12

The event is organised by Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur jointly with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation in association with Chess Association Nagpur. The Tournament is recognised by Maharashtra Chess Association, All India Chess Federation and FIDE. The tournament is sponsored by Vishwaraj Infrastructures Limited. VNIT Nagpur is the prestigious Engineering College of the Nagpur City and Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation has vast experience of organising various level Chess Tournaments.

Total prize fund of Rs. 2.25 lakhs is at stake in the event with top prize of Rs. 45000/- to the winner. Apart from cash prizes to top 15 finishers, prizes shall also be awarded to best veteran, best unrated, best among rating categories, best VNIT player, best female players and specially abled player. Trophies shall be distributed to various Age category players. A team of Arbiter led by FA Shiva Iyer will take care of the conduction of the event.

The officials of VNIT Nagpur, Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation and Chess Association Nagpur are working hard for the success of the event.