Vora gets WIFA's Lifetime Achievement award

Mr. Haresh Vora was interviewed shared his journey in football. He started his career in football as Joint Secretary Vidharba Football Association in 1978. Late Sardar Atal Bahadur. In 2014, he became the NDFA president and has been the president since then.

When WIFA gave voting rights to all districts Haresh Vora became the treasurer in 1984 for 2 years. Later he was the vice president for almost eight years. He was made Hon Secretary for 4 4 years. During his college days, he played football and hockey at G.S College

Yash Shukla gets best player award.

Yash Shukla from Nagpur was honoured with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Samman Award in Mumbai organised by WIFA.

Yash Shukla represented Maharashtra in the National Games last year and twice in the Santosh Trophy. He has also played for the NCC India team in the Subroto Cup Football Tournament and played junior national twice

He has also played in Khelo India. Presently working in AGRC Gwalior, he has received the best player award several times in the NDFA League. He has played football for Young Muslim F.C and Rahul Club. He attributes the credit of his sucess to NDFA officials Haresh Vora, Iqbal Kashmiri and Paresh Shivalkar.