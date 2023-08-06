Vora re-elected as NDFA president, Gregory appointed general secy

However, the executive committee members are elected for two years. On the proposal of the president Haresh Vora the NDFA made some appointments. Accordingly, Dr Stanley Gregory has been appointed as general secretary and Mohammad Mubin will be his deputy. Bernard D'Souza is the new joint secretary whereas Hemant Sahani is assistant secretry.

Adv Virar Mishra has been nominated as vice-president for the period of four years. Adv Sachin Agrawal will be the judicial committee as the chairperson. The advisory committee includes Salim Baig (chairman), Dr Upendra Verma (convener), AB Khan, Ashok Yadav and Ramlal Gour (all members).

New executive committee

Harsh Vora (president), Prof. Atmaram Pande, Kamil Ansari, Eugene Norbert and Abid Khan (vice-presidents), Iqbal Kashmiri (honorary secretary), Mohammad Khalid Ansari (treasurer), Mehfooz Akhter, Biswajit Day,

Navneet Singh Tuli, Sanjay Kathale, Dr Kamal Ansari, Papan Pramanik, Ankush Bhadange, Karamchand Chourasia, Dayanand Singh, Mohammad Shahid and Shantanu Motghare (women wing).