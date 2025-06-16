VPTL gives new lease of life to top scorer Akola's Aryan

The Vidarbha Pro League Twenty 20 League (VPTL)organised by Vidarbha Cricket Associaiton has given news lease of life to Akola youth Aryan Meshram. Frustrated over not getting enough opportunities to represent Vidarbha, three months back he had almost decided to quit cricket and concentrate on Civil Engineering studies. But thanks to VPTL, the top-run getter Master Blaster batter is now hoping to get a berth in Vidarbha team for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy since he has played an important role in the title victory of Master Blaster by scoring highest 358 runs in seven matches.

Aryan shared his cricketing experience with Lokmat Times. He said, “ Yes, I can say VPTL has given new lease of life to me. Just three months back, I had almost decided to quit cricket. In fact my father also suggested the same to me, but thanks to VPTL I got the opportunity and grabbed it with both hands. Now I am looking for my selection in the camp for forthcoming Syed Mushtq Ali Trophy”.

Aryan had started cricket at the age of 16 with a view to make a career in this game. Playing for Akola in Under-19 tournament, he played a century knock seven years back. Then his journey started. He attended three Under-19 camps of VCA and Under-23 on two occasions but things didn't work for him. “ My performance was not up to the mark in the selection trials. In one Under-19 trial I performed well but the lockdown was imposed due to Corona pandemic. This year I played Bapuna Cup but didn't score many runs as I batted down the order. That compelled me think over cricketing career”

Aryan entertained the spectators by playing lusty shots during VPTL. Asked whether he made any changes in his style for VPTL, he said, “ This is my natural game. I like to hit right from the first delivery. In fact due to responsibility on my shoulder I showed some patience. Otherwise my game is more aggressive”.

Jitesh helped me a lot

Aryan got an opportunity to play under swashbuckling Indian batter Jitesh Sharma, whose Royal Challengers Bengaluru became IPL champion few days back. “ Jitu bhai helped me a lot. He guided me on how to utilise power play to score runs. Our squad was very balanced and each player was given a specific role. We followed it and that ultimately helped up to win the trophy”.

Aryan's 81 run unbeaten knock against Orange Tigers is memorable for him. “ That knock is something special for me. Not only we won the match but I remained unbeaten. The most important thing is that my mother personally witnessed it. Earlier due to the fear of my dismissal, she never watched my innings.” Aryan is not being trained by former Vidarbha pacer Ravi Thakur. Initially he learnt the cricketing lessons from Muley and Dikkar sir in Akola.