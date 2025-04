Wakode hits 108 as Vidarbha post 337

Some robust hitting by Raunak Hedau (66) and unbeaten 41 by Spartsh Dhanvajir left Uttarakhand bowlers demoralised.

To make matters worse, Uttarakhand lost 3 wickets for just 18 runs in the six overs they batted. Hiren Trivedi (2/12) and Ekant Raut shared the wickets.

BRIEF SCORES1

Vidarbha U14 Boys 1st innings 337 all out in 81.4 overs (Nagesh Umale 29, Manav Wakode 108, Samarth Nathani 36, Atharva Patel 25, Raunak Hedau 66, Sparsh Dhanvajir 41*; Vivaan Chaudhary 3/34)

Uttarakhand U-14 boys 1st innings 18/3 in 6 overs (Hiren Trivedi 2/12)

Uttarakhand tail by 319 runs