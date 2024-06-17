Walkahton organised on Father's Day

Approximately 80 people, including clinic staff, Doctors, and supporters, participated in the walkathon to support this cause. Dr.Rajesh Kale -District Chairperson coordinator Vidharbh Lion was the chief guest of the event and flagged off the Walkathon along with fertility specialists at Nova IVF Fertility, Dr T Kavitha, and Dr Bhimanand Akrashi Dhongade. The walkathon shed light on how male infertility can be a hindrance in the path to Fatherhood. It is a myth that only women face infertility issues. Men and women equally face infertility issues. Fertility specialists say that 40% of infertility issues is due to female factor, the rest 40% due to male factor and 20% is usually because of both.

Dr T Kavitha, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility Nagpur, emphasized the factors which contribute to male infertility.