Wardha to host kabaddi nationals from May 9

While addressing media persons DrPankaj Bhoyar, MoS, Government of Maharashtra Home (Rural), Housing, School Education,Cooperation, Mining and also the guardian minister,Wardha said, “ Kabaddi has been Vidarbha’s own sports and we want to revive it. We want the youngsters of the region to get rid of their mobiles and come to play the ‘maidani and mardani’ sport kabaddi,” he said “A host of Bollywood stars will also be attending the tournament. We will also try to invite Abhishek Bachchan who has helped in popularising kabaddi through Pro-Kabaddi League,” Dr Bhoyar added. “All the league and knock-out matches will be played at Deoli. The final matches and prize distribution ceremony,to be graced by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, will be held at Bhagat Singh Maidan (Circus Ground), Wardha on May 12 at 6 pm,” informed Ramdas Tadas, ex-MP .

He further informed that the event will be inaugurated by Dattatray Bharne,Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Maharashtra State. About 1200 players and officials representing 27 states will compete for glory in the national meet for Under-20 boys and girls,” added Pradip Thakur, Secretary, KAVS. The press conference was attended by DrPiyushAmbulkar, Wasant Deothakle, Sunil Burande, Vijay Yenurkar, Girish Gadge and other dignitaries.