Wardhman banik silver jubilee celebration on June 28

On this occasion, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be present as the chief guest. Minister of State for Cooperation Pankaj Bhoyar, former Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Sancheti will be the special guests. Former MLC Sagar Meghe, Chairman of Pagaria Group Ujjwal Pagaria will also grace the occasion, informs chairman of the bank Anil Parikh. On October 11, 1999, this cooperative bank was started under the able leadership of late Shri Shaktikumarji Sancheti, a renowned industrialist and social worker.