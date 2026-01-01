Wardhman Warriors JPL champion

Throughout the event, the ground witnessed high energy, competitive spirit, and a vibrant, festive atmosphere. The tournament was graced by the presence of senior office-bearers and distinguished members of the JITO Nagpur Chapter. Prominent among them were chairman Anil Parakh,chief secretary Rajan Dhadha, chairperson Seema Kothari, JITO Nagpur Ladies Wing chief secretary Ritu Kataria, chairman Vijay Lunawat, JITO Youth Wing chief secretary Yash Goda,joint secretary Siddharth Runwal, advisory committee member Dilip Ranka, and social workers and members including Rajendra Prasad Baid, Rajay Surana, Sudhir Surana, Anand Oswal, Pawan Khabia, Manish Chhallani, Anand Bharud, Raj Pagaria, Jigar Bagadia, Piyush Fattepuria, Rakesh Baid, Pankaj Malu, Rupam Bardiya, Sawan Bhatewara, Amit Surana, Sumit Dugad, and Anil Jain.

Special support for the tournament was provided by Dhanveer Bothra of Construction Mart, who came on board as the Boundary Sponsor.

Abhishek Marothi was declared best batter whereas Nitin Nakhat was adjudged as best bowler. The successful execution of the tournament was made possible by the commendable efforts of Varun Bothra and Shubham Golchha from the Youth Wing; Rahul Kothari and Mohit Bothra from the Nagpur Chapter; Ruchi Shrimali and Komal Sawadiya from the Ladies Wing; and the members of the Youth Wing Core Committee.

Teams and their mentors

Wardhman Warriors: Ashwin Shah, Confidence Go Gas Stars: Nitin Khara, Pagariya Strikers: Ujwal Pagariya, SMS Smashers: Anand Sancheti, Team Anandam: Pratik Saraogi, Pragati Players: itin Nakhat, Arun Avengers: Ajay Patni and

Kriyo VKS: Anil Parakh & Rajay Surana