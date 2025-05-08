Warkad appointed TCCA president

The association unveiled its official logo, cycling jersey and launched their website tigercitycycling.in on Sunday in a colorful function that took place at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Sanskritik Bhavan (National Association of Engineers), Uroovela Colony, Wardha Road, Nagpur. The Club has registered over 60 members on roll at the

beginning. The chief guest Rohit Srivastava, assistant vice president BBG Infrastructure appreciated the

functioning of the club and wished that the club will flourish in the field of sports in future. Dr. Kiran Belsare, a renowned doctor in East Nagpur and guest of honor, advised the cyclists gathered on the occasion to continue the exercise through cycling regularly. Dr. Amit Samarth, famous Ultra cyclists, who have pocketed list of records,

appealed all cyclists present to bring young generation to accept cycling as sport. Shrirish Wath, engineer, MSEDCL and a regular cyclist of the Tiger City Cycling Association told that his all family members possess a cycle and do cycling as and when time permits.

Newly-formed committee

Dilip Warkad (president), Jayant Mendhi (vice president), Uday Panwalkar (secretary), Avinash Thakare (assistant secretary), Dharmapal Fulzele (treasurer), Shailesh Bhilawe (asstt. treasurer), Pradip Deshpande,Vishwas Chati,

Rajesh Mohite, Prashant Deshkar, Shubham Narkhede, Dr. Rajeshree Dange, and Deodatta Paranjape.