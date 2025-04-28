Washim record 2-1 victory

MLC Dr Abhijhit Wanjari inaugurated the tournament in the presence of Shiv Chhatrapati awardee Sanjay Lokhaand,e VHA administrator TN Shdirah, coordinator Krishna Joshi, Shahnawaz Khan, Sahid Sayyad, Gangadhar Waghdhare, Vaibhav Tijare, Gourav Raut, Rishikesh Mahalle and others. Ten teams from Bhandara, Nagpur, Yavatmal, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Washim, Amravati, Gondia, Buldhana are vying for the top honours.