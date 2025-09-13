Wazharkar Jewellers new showroom inaugurated

Continuing to uphold the trust of its customers, Wazharkar Jewellers offers an exquisite collection of traditional and modern jewelry in gold, silver, diamonds, and pearls. The showroom also provides services such as gold mortgage and monthly savings schemes.

A special festive jewelry collection is available for the upcoming festivals. Additionally, a magnificent and attractive collection of gold ornaments has been specially curated to make wedding celebrations even more memorable. For more information, customers can contact Wazharkar Jewellers at Sakkardara.