WCL launched Swachhata Hi Seva drive

The event began with a warm welcome to Chief Vigilance Officer Ajay Mhetre, who led the gathering in taking the Swachhata Pledge, reaffirming WCL’s dedication to cleanliness, transparency and service delivery. He also addressed the gathering, urging all stakeholders to actively contribute towards sustainable development and efficient governance.

Adding cultural dimension to the campaign, Nukkad Natak Team “Miraki” presented a thought-provoking Nukkad Natak (street play) on ‘E-Waste Management, Recycling, and Community Responsibility’. The performance drew wide applause and successfully conveyed the importance of waste segregation and sustainable disposal practices.

To further boost employee engagement, WCL unveiled a vibrant Swachhata Selfie Point at its HQ premises. Employees enthusiastically clicked photographs, symbolizing their personal commitment to maintaining cleanliness in workplaces, colonies, and communities.