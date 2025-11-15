WCL launches Multimedia Studio

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Dwivedi said, “This studio is not merely an infrastructure addition but a powerful creative platform that will elevate WCL’s strategic and sustained communication to new heights. Communication is the bridge that connects our workforce, achievements, and vision to the world. This facility will enable WCL to present its stories, innovations, and human-centric narratives in a more impactful and dynamic manner. I am confident this initiative will play a crucial role in advancing the government’s vision of achieving digital self-reliance in stakeholder communication within the coal sector.”