‘Wedding Necklace Mahotsav’ by Londe

As part of the Mahotsav, Londe Jewellers has introduced lightweight collection of gold wedding necklaces starting from Rs 59,000, catering to a wide range of traditional and contemporary bridal preferences. The highlight of the campaign is the 100% exchange value on old gold, allowing customers to upgrade their jewellery without any loss on their existing gold.

Speaking about the initiative, the management stated that January is one of the most important months for wedding planning, and the campaign has been curated to support families during this phase. “Wedding jewellery is an emotional and financial investment. Through Wedding Necklace Mahotsav, we aim to offer transparency, fair value, and a wide design choice under one roof,” the spokesperson said. The collection includes classic bridal sets, lightweight wedding necklaces, and designs suitable for pre-wedding and post-wedding functions. All designs reflect Londe Jewellers’ long-standing focus on craftsmanship, purity, and trust.

The Wedding Necklace Mahotsav is available across all Londe Jewellers showrooms in Nagpur, including Sitabuldi, Gokulpeth, Manish Nagar, and Nandanvan. The offer is valid only for the month of January 2026.